COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

COMEDK UGET Counselling 2025 Latest Update: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has officially extended the deadline for Round 1 counselling registration for UGET 2025. Candidates now have until June 30, 2025, 11 am to complete the registration, document upload, and fee payment process on the official website, comedk.org.

This extension gives additional time for eligible candidates who qualified in the COMEDK UGET 2025 exam to register and prepare for the upcoming seat allotment rounds.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling: Who Can Apply?

All candidates who qualified in the COMEDK UGET 2025 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Steps To Register for COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling

Step 1. Go to the official website, comedk.org

Step 2. Click on the Candidate Login portal

Step 3. Log in using your application number and password

Step 4. Locate and select the 'Counselling Registration' option

Step 5. Fill in the details and pay the counselling fee online

Step 6. Head to the 'Document Upload' section and submit all required documents

Step 7. Save the confirmation page for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2025: Seat Allotment Process

The COMEDK counselling 2025 will be conducted in three rounds, based on:

• Candidate's rank

• Choices filled during counselling

• Availability of seats in participating colleges

Applicants who are not allotted a seat in the first round can still participate in the subsequent rounds, depending on the choices made earlier. In addition, a separate counselling session will be held for students who passed the Class 12 supplementary examination conducted by the PUC Board, to allocate any remaining vacant seats.