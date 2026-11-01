CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the board exam dates for the 2027 examination cycle soon. Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the upcoming annual exam will be able to check their CBSE schedule from the official portal, cbse.gov.in. According to official information, the CBSE will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.
Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable Delayed?
Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Steps To Download
Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.
- Visit cbse.gov.in
- Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section
- Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027
- Open the official PDF
- Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and time
Students are advised to download and save the PDF for future use.
With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027, Direct Link To Download PDF
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Two Board Exam Policy For Class 10
The second board examination was introduced from the 2026 academic session in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under the system, CBSE will now conduct two board examinations for Class 10 every year, allowing eligible students an additional opportunity to improve their performance.
CBSE Board Timetable 2027 LIVE: Is ICSE, ISC Date Sheet Out?
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 timetables for the 2027 examination soon. Based on the council's recent release pattern, students can expect the timetables around November 2026.
For latest updates, check | ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027 Live Updates: Check Class 10, 12 Date Sheet PDF Release Date, Exam Instructions
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: 10th, 12th Syllabus Available On Official Website
Students must note that the syllabus for Class 10th and 12th is available on the CBSE website: cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Is LOC Submission Still Open?
The deadline for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) ended on October 21. The board had issued multiple reminders to schools, urging them to ensure that candidate details were accurate, subjects were selected correctly, and the LOCs of all eligible students were submitted within the stipulated deadline. Schools were also instructed to pay the examination fees on time.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Will Pre Board Marks Be Considered In Board Exam Marks?
Issuing clarification on the issue, the CBSE board stated that the marks obtained in the pre board examination are not added or included in the board examination marks.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: NCERT To Introduce New Class 10 Textbooks
The NCERT is all set to make the new textbooks for class 10th students available by December 2026, around three months before the beginning of the 2027 academic session. The intent behind the release of the textbooks is to give students enough time so that they are well familiarised with the revised curriculum and can start their preparations before the new session starts.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Board Clarifies Scheme For 2028 10th Exam
The CBSE on October 29 clarified the structure for its 2028 Class 10 board exams, where students will have five compulsory subjects with the option of an additional skill paper, which can help them clear the examination even if they fail in mathematics, science, or social science, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.
The board also clarified that interdisciplinary area and CT and AI modules will not be included in its Scheme of Studies.
The clarification applies specifically to students studying in Class 9 in 2026-27, who will appear for their Class 10 board examination in 2028. It does not affect the current Class 10 batch.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable Delayed?
Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: How To Download Board Exam Timetable
Once the CBSE board exam timetable is published, Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the PDF.
- Visit cbse.gov.in
- Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section
- Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027
- Open the official PDF
- Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and examination timing
- Download and save the PDF for reference
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: What To Expect?
Class 10 and 12 board candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE date sheet 2027:
- CBSE board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet
- CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students
- CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline
- CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: 10th, 12th Timetable Soon At cbse.gov.in
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the board exam schedule for the academic year 2026-27 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in.