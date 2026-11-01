CBSE Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the board exam dates for the 2027 examination cycle soon. Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the upcoming annual exam will be able to check their CBSE schedule from the official portal, cbse.gov.in. According to official information, the CBSE will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.

Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable Delayed?

Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Steps To Download

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.

Visit cbse.gov.in Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027 Open the official PDF Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and time

Students are advised to download and save the PDF for future use.

With the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027, students can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Class 10, 12 Board Exam Schedule 2027, Direct Link To Download PDF