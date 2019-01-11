CBSE Revises Dates For Class 12 Boards; Releases New Exam Date For Computer Science Paper

CBSE has released revised datesheet for class 12 board exam

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the revised date sheet for class 12 board exams which are scheduled to start on February 15, 2019 with Vocational subjects. The board has made changes to the exam dates for seven different subjects.

The exams for Computer Science which was earlier scheduled on March 28, 2019 will now be conducted on April 2, 2019. The exam for Philosophy which was scheduled on April 2, 2019 will now be conducted on April 4, 2019.

Students can check the revised dates for the exams below:

Informatics Practices/ Computer Science : April 2, 2019

Philosophy/ Entrepreneurship/ Human Rights and Gender Studies/ Theatre Studies/ Library and Information Science : April 4, 2019

The schedule of all other class 12 subjects remain as earlier. There has been no change in the examination schedule for class 10 board exams.

The exam will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. However answer books will be given to students at 10 am. Students have to write their particulars on the answer book. The question paper will be distributed to students at 10.15 am.

Out of 240 subjects the Board offers, this year students have opted for 30,000 combinations of subjects in both the classes.

