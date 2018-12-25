CBSE Board Exams To Be Conducted In 34 Days. For 30,000 Subject Combinations.

CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2019 Announced. Result In June First Week

For over 30,000 combinations of 240 subjects in class 12 and 10, the board exams will be held for 34 days. On December 23, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the date sheets for Class 12 and 10 board exams. While Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 3 the Class 10 board exams are slated to be held from February 21 to March 29. The exams for vocational subjects and those subjects which are opted by lesser students will be held first. Papers of core academic subjects are scheduled in March, as usual.

Soon after the date sheets were released, students took their anguish to social media. While many Class 12 Biology students complain of lesser gaps between Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics paper, Class 10 students who have opted for regional language complain of only one day gap for Maths paper.

Practical exams will be held from January 16 to February 15 except in Allahabad. For Kumbh mela celebrations, the practical exams in Allahabad will begin from January 1. CBSE has asked schools to complete the practical exams before February 15.

The practical exams will be held in two sessions, if the number of candidates exceeds 20.

