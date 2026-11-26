CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is all prepared to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29. The CAT 2026 will be conducted by IIMs in three sessions as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

It is important to note that IIMs follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2026 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process, as per official guidelines. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process, the official notification stated.

List Of IIMs

Through CAT, candidates will be able to apply for the following Indian institutes:

Ahmedabad Amritsar Bangalore Bodh Gaya Calcutta Guwahati Indore Jammu Kashipur Kozhikode Lucknow Mumbai Nagpur Raipur Ranchi Rohtak Sambalpur Shillong Sirmaur Tiruchirappalli Udaipur Visakhapatnam

According to official information, the CAT 2026 scores are also allowed to be used by participating non-IIM member institutions.

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Courses Offered By IIM Visakhapatnam

According to the official notification, IIM Visakhapatnam offers the following Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP):

Post Graduate Programme (MBA)

Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA)

Post-Graduate Programme in Management for the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, Institutions of National Importance (PGPMCI)

Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Executives (PGDMEx)

Master of Business Administration - AI and Innovation (MBA-AI & Innovation)

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As per the official announcement, the CAT results are likely to be declared by the first week of January 2027. Candidates must note that the CAT 2026 score is valid only till December 31, 2027 and will accordingly be accessible on the official exam website.