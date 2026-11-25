IIM Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai, in collaboration with Jaro Education, has opened admissions for the fourth batch of its Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management and Analytics, designed to equip professionals with the technical, analytical, and managerial capabilities required to navigate increasingly complex project environments.

In a press release shared with NDTV, the institute said that IIM Mumbai was ranked sixth among management institutions in India by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2024. "The growing complexity of projects across industries, coupled with the increasing adoption of technology and data-driven decision-making, is creating a greater need for professionals who can manage projects across time, cost, quality and performance parameters," it added.

Programme Details

Interested candidates can check the programme details below.

Programme: Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management and Analytics

Duration: 7 months

Mode: Blended Mode (Live Online + Campus Immersion)

Commencement Date: December 20, 2026

Campus Immersion: 2 days of campus immersion (towards the end of the programme)

Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma Holders 50% only for 10+2+3) from a recognised university (UGC/AlCTE/DEC/AlU/State Government/recognised international universities) in any discipline with a minimum of three years of work experience after graduation or diploma holder with at least five years of experience.

Programme Fee: Rs 2,20,000 + GST

Application Fee: Rs 1,000 + GST

Certification: 'Certificate of Completion' for the "Executive Certificate Programme in Advanced Project Management & Analytics"

The institute highlighted that according to a report by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the global economy is expected to require 25 million additional project professionals by 2030, while nearly 87.7 million project management-oriented roles are projected to be required globally by 2027.



At the organisational level, project planning and capability development are also emerging as key priorities, IIM Mumbai noted. A Quixy report found that 46 per cent of organisations identify project planning as a top priority, while 68 per cent place emphasis on developing project management skills to improve performance.

At the same time, project management practices are evolving with the wider adoption of Agile methodologies and analytics-led decision-making, the institute asserted.

IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj K Tiwari said, "As AI and generative AI increasingly become part of enterprise workflows, project management is also moving towards greater automation and predictive decision-making."

"This is creating a new requirement for project leaders who can combine domain expertise with data and technology capabilities," Tiwari added.

As per the official document, the programme combines project management frameworks with advanced analytics to help participants develop a structured approach to planning, execution, risk management, and performance improvement. It focuses on the knowledge, behavioural skills, processes, tools and techniques required to manage projects effectively in a dynamic business environment.

With faculty bringing extensive research and consulting experience in project management, the programme aims to strengthen participants' ability to apply contemporary project management practices across industries, the institute said.