CAT 2026: As the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 approaches on November 29, previous years' toppers have advised aspirants to focus on the final hours before the exam rather than attempting to cover new topics. A candidate who scored 99.95 percentile in last year's CAT exam has shared how she spent her final week before the management test. The Instagram user has also shared with the audience her biggest takeaway from the final hours of preparation.

Rhea Gulati, as the user identifies herself on the social media platform Instagram, is pursuing her MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. She scored a total of 99.95 percentile in the national-level management exam.

In a video shared online, Gulati said that her biggest takeaway from the last-week preparation is solving previous years questions. "The biggest thing that helped me in the last 15 to 20 days was attempting previous year papers," she said.

The user has also advised CAT 2026 applicants to solve mock papers and judge their performance accordingly.

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In another video, Gulati noted that to boost one's performance in the last week, one must revise all formulas and tricks for the Quantitative Aptitude section.

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It is also important to note that candidates must carry the CAT 2026 admit card along with them to the exam centre for verification.