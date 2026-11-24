Common Admission Test 2026: The Common Admission Test 2026 (CAT 2026) is scheduled to be conducted on November 29 (Sunday) in three shifts across around 170 test cities. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have taken additional measures to ensure the security of the examination, including face matching and the deployment of mobile jammers at select locations.

With only four days left for the examination, candidates are likely to have completed most of their preparation and planned their travel to the examination city. At this stage, key tips and a last-week preparation strategy from previous-year toppers could help candidates maximise their performance and aim for a high percentile.

Three Supergrads students from Toprankers, who scored 99 percentile or above in CAT 2025, shared what they planned to do in the week before the examination and how they changed their preparation strategy.

From 97.92 To 99.85 Percentile

Lakshya Sharma had secured 97.92 percentile in CAT 2024. While that was enough to secure admission to several business schools, he decided to appear for CAT again in 2025. This time, he scored 99.85 percentile.

"Really, I didn't expect to do this well," said Lakshya, who had spent the last four months preparing at the Supergrads centre in Chandigarh.

"I thought I would try one more time, just to see where I get to. And now, looking back, it was definitely the right choice," he added.

Prateek Pradhan scored 99.82 percentile on his first attempt, while Naitik Singhal from Gwalior scored 99.45 percentile.

Toppers' Backgrounds And What They Say

Lakshya, a mechanical engineering graduate, considers himself an average scorer in college. He appeared for CAT 2025 as his second attempt.

Prateek was born and brought up in Delhi and completed a five-year integrated BE in Mechanical Engineering and MSc in Physics from the BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus. He was a full-time aspirant for around six months from July 2025 and appeared in Slot 1.

Naitik is from a science background and started preparing around a year before the examination. He did not even look at his own scorecard. It was his sister who saw it.

"She squealed that it was 99.45 percentile," he said. "I was thinking it would be a bit above 99.5, but I was okay with that. I gave my dad a ring immediately."

Practice Over Coverage

On what he changed between his two attempts, Lakshya said the key difference was practice.

"The only thing I actually changed is the amount of practice I did and not the prep I did," he said. "I did very little in Quant, but whatever I did, I practised the hell out of those topics. Same with DILR, same with VARC."

Other students at Supergrads by Toprankers said consistency was the key. Coming to the desk every day was more difficult than tackling any particular chapter, they said. So was silencing the nagging voice that said that no matter how many days were left, whether 180, 100 or even 60, there was still enough time.

The Engineer Who Struggled With Quant

Students are usually told that Quant can be a strong scoring section. Lakshya thought so too, but his first attempt proved otherwise. He used to score 10-12 marks in the section during his first attempt and around 20 marks this year.

VARC was an altogether different matter.

"My Supergrads VARC mentor, Priya Ma'am, I called her up before the exam last year itself to discuss how I should attempt the paper," he said.

His DILR coach at the Chandigarh centre has been coaching CAT aspirants for the last 25 years. He recalls Lakshya as a reserved student in class. He was not a very inquisitive student. He did his work and kept up with the preparation.

The answer came when the mentor asked Lakshya a question after he returned from his first, unsuccessful attempt: "Do you think you can do it better?"

Lakshya said yes.

"That intrinsic faith in himself was a very big factor in the success he has had this year," said the coach.

Other students in the batch had their own versions of similar conversations. One student kept questioning Mandeep Sir about why the VARC score was not improving and was told to be patient and consistent. Another said Rohit Sir's encouragement to trust themselves mattered more than any shortcut.

Section-Wise Strategy

Lakshya's DILR mentor said a CAT trainer's role is to provoke students to think rather than simply provide them with formulas.

"CAT is one unpredictable exam. New sets keep arriving, particularly in LRDI, and one can be bowled over completely," he said.

"I have seen many teachers also bowled over by the CAT paper on CAT Day."

Lakshya took the VARC section in Slot 2 and admitted that the first few minutes did not go well.

"I took some time to settle down. But by the time I was into the second RC, I was in my zone."

Other batchmates who followed the same system said they focused on reading the newspaper every morning, reading the morning articles, and then solving three to four reading comprehension passages.

In DILR, Lakshya chose three sets and completed them in around 25 minutes. He then used the remaining 15 minutes on a fourth set, which was more challenging.

"My set choices were simply impeccable," he said.

Regarding DI, he said, "Whatever terrifying DI sets may appear, if you can do some calculations, they're pretty straightforward. They aren't really as scary as everyone makes them out to be."

On Quant, he said, "Close to 20 in Quant and overall, 99.85! Not that we are taking it lightly, but that doesn't imply you disregarding it, as you still want to acquire the sectional cut-off."

Several toppers said the topic a candidate skips is often the one that appears as an easy question in the examination.

Mocks And Picking The Right Questions

There is no strict criterion for selecting sets, Lakshya said.

"I got it after doing so many mocks and sectionals," he said. "You look at a set, and you just know it has all the information you need to get an answer quickly, and it won't break into too many cases. Otherwise, it's just about how many sets you've done in your journey."

Supergrads students get access to more than 95 full-length mocks with analysis. The top scorers used the first few mocks to identify how to improve and revisited all their incorrect answers.

In the final two or three weeks, they attempted each mock as if it were the actual examination. By then, they said, their scores had hardly moved, and their final scores were close to their mock performance.

For Naitik, the main issue was time. His Quant score had been stuck at 10-15 marks for months, and quadratic equations were consuming too much of his time. A mentor told him to stop trying to solve every question.

"Don't try to get every question right for your ego, by saying 'I'll get this one', even if it takes four minutes. Because CAT is not that kind of exam. It is about getting the right questions. Some questions are there just to eat your time. To improve your score, you need to get the easy questions," he advised.

Not everyone followed the same approach. Some students avoided attempting too many questions to maximise their marks by reducing negative marking. Another increased his attempts in VARC and attempted all four passages, which resulted in an improvement in his score.

Mistakes To Avoid And Last-Minute Preparation Tips

Here are some of the mistakes that toppers said candidates should avoid:

Focusing too heavily on one section while missing the sectional cut-off in another.

Spending four or five minutes on a question simply to avoid leaving it unanswered.

Allowing a slow start to affect the entire section.

Starting new topics in the final days before the examination.

Ignoring the lessons from mock tests and sectional tests.

Ahead of the examination, toppers advised candidates not to start anything new. Instead, they should revisit the areas their mocks identified as weak and take the remaining mocks under actual examination conditions.

Candidates should also be ready to change their strategy on the day of the examination.

One Supergrads student usually attempted 16 or 17 Quant questions. On the day of the examination last year, a mentor warned that the section was difficult and advised the student to attempt only eight to 10 questions. The student followed the advice, attempted eight to 10 questions and still scored very well.

Before Candidates Enter The Exam Hall

Taken together, the toppers' key advice for the final week is fairly simple: do fewer things, but do them well. Trust the set-selection skills developed through practice. Do not let a poor first 10 minutes determine the outcome of an entire section. And do not assume that your score cannot improve.

Lakshya, for instance, improved from 97.92 percentile to 99.85 percentile.

For students who are still in college and are planning to appear for CAT 2027, Lakshya's advice has little to do with the examination itself.

"Your grad subjects will follow you throughout your MBA journey. Trust me, they matter a lot more than you think they do right now," he said.

He also suggested getting as many internships as possible.

Lakshya is now preparing for interview calls with Supergrads mentors. He said his biggest concern is explaining his graduation marks and gap year. The Supergrads team said it will continue to support him until he gets admission to the B-school he wants.