CAT 2026 Admit Card Date Postponed, Mock Tests From November 6

CAT 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has posponed the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 admit card release, according to an official announcement. According to the official notice, CAT admit cards for all eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded between November 6 and November 29, 2026.

The organising body will conduct the CAT exam on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. Aspirants can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to download their hall tickets for the CAT 2026 exam. Candidates must enter their CAT applicant login ID and password to access the IIM CAT exam admit card.

The organising body has also announced that a mock test with sample questions to familiarise candidates with the exam format and interface will be available on the CAT website starting from November 6, 2026.

Highlighting the security measures, the management institute noted that IIMs have taken additional measures to ensure the security of the examination, including face matching and the deployment of mobile jammers at select locations.

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As per official information, candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

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IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai had earlier stated in a press release that "CAT has consistently served as a gateway for talented individuals aspiring to contribute meaningfully to business, governance, and society." According to the official notification, the CAT 2026 will be conducted in approximately 170 cities.

As per official information, the CAT 2026 score will remain valid until December 31, 2027, and will be accessible on the official website.