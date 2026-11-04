CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Common Admission Test Hall Ticket Download Link Here

CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled to be released today. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login ID and password. The admit card will remain available for download until November 29, 2026.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will conduct CAT 2026 in computer-based mode on Sunday, November 29, 2026, in three sessions. The examination is conducted for admission to Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) and Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM), leading to PhD degrees.

CAT 2026 Test Centres

CAT 2026 will be conducted across approximately 170 test cities. The name and address of the allotted examination centre will be mentioned on the admit card.

CAT 2026 Result And Scorecards

CAT 2026 scorecards will be made available on the official CAT website after the results are declared. Candidates may also receive individual notifications through SMS.

According to the information bulletin, the CAT 2026 results are likely to be declared in the first week of January 2027.

The CAT 2026 score will remain valid until December 31, 2027, and will be accessible on the official website until that date. Thereafter, no queries regarding the issuance of CAT 2026 scorecards will be entertained.

CAT 2026 Admission Process

Each IIM is independent and has the authority to determine its own eligibility criteria, including academic cut-offs and the weightage assigned to different parameters. Individual IIMs also follow separate admission and selection processes.

A candidate's performance in CAT 2026 is a crucial component of the admission process.

According to the information bulletin, IIMs may also consider candidates' previous academic performance, relevant work experience and other similar parameters while shortlisting applicants at different stages of the selection process.

Candidates are advised to refer to the admission policies of individual IIMs on their respective official websites for further information.

Important Note For CAT 2026 Candidates

Candidates must provide and maintain a valid and unique email address and mobile phone number throughout the admission and selection process.