CAT 2026 Admit Card On November 4: Check Download Link, Exam Timings

The CAT 2026 admit card will be released on November 4 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

To access the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their user ID and password. The admit card will contain important details such as the candidate's name, photograph, registration number, exam centre, test slot and reporting time.

The CAT 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on November 29 at centres across India. The examination will take place in three different sessions. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as they become available and check all details carefully.

How To Download CAT 2026 Admit Card

Visit iimcat.ac.in.

Click on the candidate login link.

Enter your user ID and password.

Submit the details.

Your CAT 2026 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future use.

CAT 2026 Exam Schedule

The exam will be conducted in three slots:

Slot 1: 8:30 am to 10:30 am

8:30 am to 10:30 am Slot 2: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Slot 3: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

The slot assigned to each candidate, along with the reporting time, will be mentioned on the admit card.

What To Check On The Admit Card

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates should verify:

Name and personal details

Photograph and signature

Registration number

Exam centre address

Exam date and time

Reporting time

If any information is incorrect, candidates should immediately contact the exam authorities for assistance.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID proof to the examination centre on the day of the test.