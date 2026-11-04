CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is expected to be released today. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials. The admit card will remain available for download until November 29, 2026.
CAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in computer-based mode on November 29 in three sessions. The examination is held for admission to Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) and Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM), which lead to PhD degrees.
CAT 2026 Test Centres
CAT 2026 will be conducted across approximately 170 test cities. The admit card will contain the name and address of the examination centre allotted to each candidate.
CAT 2026 Result And Scorecards
According to the information bulletin, the CAT 2026 results are likely to be declared in the first week of January 2027. The CAT 2026 scorecards will be made available on the official CAT website. Candidates may also receive individual notifications about the results through SMS.
CAT 2026 scores will remain valid until December 31, 2027, and will be accessible on the official website until that date. After this deadline, no requests regarding the issuance of CAT 2026 scorecards will be entertained.
CAT 2026 Admission Process
Each Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is an independent institution and has the authority to determine its own eligibility criteria, including academic cut-offs and the weightage assigned to different parameters. Individual IIMs also follow their respective admission and selection processes.
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Know Admit Card Details, Exam Pattern, Admission Process
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: What details will be mentioned on the admit card?
The CAT 2026 admit card will contain details of the examination centre allotted to each candidate, including its name and address. It will also carry important exam-day guidelines, details of permitted and prohibited items, the dress code, reporting time, and documents or items candidates must bring to the examination centre.
Candidates should carefully check all the information mentioned on their hall tickets after downloading them to ensure that their examination centre details are correct.
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: In how many cities will CAT 2026 be conducted?
CAT 2026 will be conducted across approximately 170 test cities. The examination will be held at designated test centres in these cities. Candidates will be able to check the name and complete address of their allotted examination centre on their respective admit cards.
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: When will the CAT 2026 examination be conducted?
The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled for November 29, 2026. The examination will take place in computer-based mode across three sessions. CAT scores are used for admission to Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) and Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM), leading to PhD degrees.
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: What is the last date to download the CAT 2026 admit card?
Candidates will be able to download their CAT 2026 admit cards until November 29, 2026, the day of the examination. They are advised to download their hall tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute technical difficulties.
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: How can candidates download the CAT 2026 hall ticket?
To download the CAT 2026 admit card, candidates will have to visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, and log in using their registered login ID and password. After accessing their accounts, they can download and save their admit cards for future reference.
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Where can candidates download the CAT 2026 admit card?
Candidates will be able to download their CAT 2026 admit cards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. They are advised to visit the website regularly for the latest updates regarding the admit card release and other examination-related announcements.
CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: When will the CAT 2026 admit card be released?
The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is expected to be released today, November 4. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website once the download link is activated.