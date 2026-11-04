CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is expected to be released today. Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, iimcat.ac.in, using their login credentials. The admit card will remain available for download until November 29, 2026.

CAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in computer-based mode on November 29 in three sessions. The examination is held for admission to Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGP) and Fellow Programmes in Management (FPM), which lead to PhD degrees.

CAT 2026 Test Centres



CAT 2026 will be conducted across approximately 170 test cities. The admit card will contain the name and address of the examination centre allotted to each candidate.

CAT 2026 Result And Scorecards

According to the information bulletin, the CAT 2026 results are likely to be declared in the first week of January 2027. The CAT 2026 scorecards will be made available on the official CAT website. Candidates may also receive individual notifications about the results through SMS.

CAT 2026 scores will remain valid until December 31, 2027, and will be accessible on the official website until that date. After this deadline, no requests regarding the issuance of CAT 2026 scorecards will be entertained.

CAT 2026 Admission Process

Each Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is an independent institution and has the authority to determine its own eligibility criteria, including academic cut-offs and the weightage assigned to different parameters. Individual IIMs also follow their respective admission and selection processes.

CAT 2026 Admit Card LIVE: Know Admit Card Details, Exam Pattern, Admission Process