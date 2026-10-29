FMS Delhi 2027 Admission: Hostel Options For Non-Delhi Students

FMS Delhi 2027 Admission: Students seeking admission to the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), University of Delhi, for the 2027 MBA batch should note that the institute does not operate its own hostel. However, non-Delhi students admitted to full-time FMS programmes can apply for accommodation in select University of Delhi hostels at North Campus.

For admission to full time MBA programmes of the 2027-2029 batch, applicants can register themselves through the official website, fms.edu, by filling out the online registration form and paying the required fee.

Academic Programmes Offered By FMS

Interested and eligible candidates can check the list of courses offered by FMS, Delhi.

MBA (FT) Programme

MBA Executive Programme

Doctoral Programme

MBA Executive (Healthcare Administration) Programme

General Management Programme for Defence Officers (Certificate)

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Hostel Availability

According to official information, non-Delhi students of full-time programmes of FMS can apply for accommodation in the following University of Delhi hostels:

For male candidates:

1. VK RV Rao Hostel, North Campus

2. DS Kothari Hostel, North Campus

3. Gwyer Hall, North Campus

4. International Students' House, North Campus

5. Mansarovar Hostel, North Campus

6. Post-Graduate Mens' Hostel, North Campus

7. Jubilee Hall, North Campus

For female students:

1. University Hostel for Women, North Campus

2. International Hostel for Women, North Campus

3. North East Council Hostel for Women, North Campus

4. Meghdoot Hostel, North Campus

According to the official exam notification, the two-year full-time programme is designed with the objective of developing young men and women into highly adept professional managers, capable of working in diverse sectors, while propagating thought leadership and contributing to the welfare of the society at large.