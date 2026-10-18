CAT 2026 Preparation Tips: Common Mistakes And How To Avoid Them

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled for November 29. With the exam approaching, candidates should focus on revision, mock tests and improving their speed and accuracy. Studying for long hours is not always enough to get a good percentile. Aspirants also need to identify their weak areas, practise regularly and learn how to manage their time during the exam.

Here are five common mistakes candidates should avoid while preparing for CAT 2026.

1. Taking Mock Tests Without Analysing Them

Mock tests help candidates understand the exam pattern and check their preparation level. However, simply taking tests without reviewing the results may not help them improve. After each test, candidates should check their wrong answers, questions that took too long and topics that need more practice.

2. Ignoring Weak Subjects

Some candidates spend more time on subjects they find easy and avoid topics they struggle with. This can affect their overall performance.

CAT has three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Candidates should prepare for all three sections and give extra time to their weaker areas.

3. Spending Too Much Time On One Question

Trying to solve every question can leave candidates with less time for other questions. A difficult question may take several minutes without guaranteeing the correct answer.

Aspirants should practise identifying questions they can solve confidently. If a question takes too long, they should consider moving to the next one and returning to it later if time permits.

4. Not Revising Regularly

Learning new topics is important, but revision is equally necessary. Without regular practice, candidates may forget formulas, concepts and methods they have already studied.

Making short notes and revisiting difficult questions can help candidates remember important concepts. They should also revise mistakes made in previous mock tests.

5. Following Someone Else's Study Plan

Every candidate has a different preparation level. Following another aspirant's timetable without considering personal strengths and weaknesses may not be helpful.

Candidates should make a study plan that suits their needs. They can track their mock-test scores, accuracy and time taken to solve questions to understand where they need to improve.

CAT 2026 Preparation: What Should Candidates Focus On Now?

With the exam approaching, candidates should focus on revising important topics, solving mock tests and analysing their performance. They should avoid changing their entire study plan at the last minute.

Regular practice and a clear understanding of weak areas can help candidates prepare more effectively. Instead of trying to study everything at once, they should follow a consistent routine and work on improving their accuracy and time management.