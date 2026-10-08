IIM Indore Scholarship Details: Who Can Apply? Check Amount

IIM Indore Admission 2027: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29. According to official information, IIM Indore extends financial aid to the participants in need of financial assistance. The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) students receive several merit based or merit-cum-need based scholarships, the institute noted. Additionally, students also receive various central and state government scholarships.

IIM Indore's Need Based Financial Assistance

According to the institute, the objective of the Need Based Financial Assistance (NBFA) at IIM Indore is to ensure that no participant is deprived of education at the institute for financial reasons.

Who is eligible to apply?

All participants admitted to the Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), PGP HRM (PGPH), and Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) with annual family income below Rs 12, 00,000 are eligible to apply for financial aid.

Scholarships And Awards

Check the list of scholarships offered to IIM Indore students below.

1. Aditya Birla Group Scholarship

Offered by the Aditya Birla Group, this is awarded to one or two academically outstanding students from the first year. Selection is done by the Aditya Birla Group through personal interviews conducted for the applicants. To continue this scholarship in the second year, the selected students have to be among the top 25 as per the CGPA for the first year.

2. OPJEMS Scholarship

The scholarship is offered by the OP Jindal Group to one or two students. Top 20 students from the second year based on their CGPA for the first year are eligible to apply. Selection is done by OP Jindal Group through written test and personal interview conducted for the applicants.

3. Citi Women's Leader Award

The award aims to encourage women candidates at campuses who demonstrate leadership potential. The students are selected on the basis of their Statement of Purpose and subsequent interviews scheduled by Citi.

4. IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a need-based scholarship for two years of full-time MBA studies.

Government Scholarships

There are several scholarships offered by the central and state governments, check some of them below.

Ministry of Tribal Affairs - Central Sector Scholarship for ST Students

Offered by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, based on annual parental income. Tuition fee, other non-refundable charges, lodging and boarding charges, books and stationery charges, cost of IT equipments are reimbursed under this scholarship scheme.

Rajarshee Sahu Maharaj Scholarship

This is offered by the Government of Maharashtra to SC category students belonging to Maharashtra. Full fee is reimbursed under this scholarship scheme.

Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education department every year provides scholarships to Pre Metric, Post Metric, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD students.