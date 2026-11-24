CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is all prepared to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29. With only a few days remaining for the national-level management test, this Instagram user has shared her CAT strategy online to help MBA aspirants.

According to her social media profile, the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) Delhi alumna had a score of 760 in the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

The MBA graduate claimed: "If you registered for CAT 2026, but for some reason could not prepare very well, you can still get a very good percentile if you attempt the exam in a good way."

The CAT exam is designed to evaluate a candidate's proficiency in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

The user has shared three strategies as per her CAT experience that helped her get into FMS.

The FMS graduate noted that in the Verbal Ability section, candidates only need to attempt two reading comprehensions correctly to get ahead of at least 90 to 95 per cent of people. In the remaining time, aspirants are advised to focus on "type in" questions because there is no negative marking. In the DILR section, applicants have been advised to take the first five minutes to read all the sets and then pick only two sets that they think they can most likely solve. The FMS alumna stated that there is no need to solve more than two sets as these itself can get CAT applicants about 97 to 98 percentile in the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section. For Quantitative Aptitude section, the MBA graduate has highlighted the following important topics:

Percentage/Profit and Loss

Ratio and Mixtures

Time, Speed, Distance

Time and Work

Progression Series

Averages

Geometry

The user claimed that the questions from these topics are very repetitive in nature. Students are advised to solve past year papers to get familiar with the solving techniques and steps. The user said that these topics cover 40 to 50 per cent of the syllabus.

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The CAT 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in test centres spread across 170 test cities.