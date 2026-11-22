CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29, 2026. The CAT exam is designed to evaluate a candidate's proficiency in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

The CAT 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in test centres spread across 170 test cities. The two-hour CAT exam will be conducted in three sessions. While the first session will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the second will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third session will be between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

CAT 2026 Exam Day Rules To Follow

The exam conducting body has released the CAT admit card at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must download the admit card and follow the exam day instructions to avoid disqualification.

Carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a passport-size photograph. Candidates must carry an original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government, such as a PAN card, an Aadhaar Card, and a Voter ID. Reach the CAT exam centre at the specified entry time. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after the gate closing time. Electronic gadgets and stationery items such as mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, etc, are not allowed in the examination hall. Avoid wearing shoes with thick soles and garments with large buttons. Avoid wearing jewellery or any other item containing metal.

CAT 2026 Important Admit Card Instructions

Candidates must carry the CAT 2026 admit card along with them to the CAT exam centre for verification. Given below are some important exam day instructions related to the CAT hall ticket.

Print all the pages of the CAT admit card on A4-sized paper.

The CAT 2026 hall ticket is valid only if the candidate's photograph and signature images are legibly printed.

Candidates must affix the same photograph as uploaded while registering for the CAT exam 2026.

The CAT admit card must be produced at the time of the test for verification.

Candidates must note that the hall ticket is valid only for the test date and session time as specified in the 'Test Day Details' section.

It is advisable to carefully read all the instructions given in the CAT admit card and on the official CAT website and follow them to avoid any disqualification at a later stage. Candidates are advised to locate their test centre and its accessibility at least a day before the exam.