How To Use CAT 2026 On Screen Calculator? Check Official Guidelines

CAT 2026: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026, in three shifts. According to official information, IIMs have taken additional measures to ensure the security of the examination, including face matching and the deployment of mobile jammers at select locations. MBA aspirants confused about carrying a calculator on the day of the exam must note that an on-screen calculator is provided during the CAT exam, and physical or personal calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

The exam-conducting body noted that the CAT exam calculator allows basic operations, including percentage, square root, and inverse. Candidates can operate the virtual calculator using the buttons provided on the screen with the help of a mouse.

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Important Instructions On How To Use On Screen Calculator

The exam body has given the following guidelines on how to use the virtual on-screen calculator during the CAT exam.

Press [C] when beginning a new calculation

Use the memory function for calculating cumulative totals:

[MS]: Stores the value in the memory [M+]: Adds the displayed value to memory [MR]: Recalls the value stored in memory [M-]: Subtracts the displayed value from memory

The percentage operator (%) works as a binary operator (it takes two inputs and combines them to produce a single result)

For example, B % A = "B percent of A"

When using % with addition or subtraction, the percentage is taken relative to the first number (A). Check the examples given below for more clarity.

When using % with multiplication or division, use the percentage value in decimal form.



Rules For Calculating Square Root



For Reciprocals

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It is also important to note that keyboard operation will be disabled during the CAT exam.