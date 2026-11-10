MBA Admissions 2027: Top Management Colleges In Maharashtra As Per National Rankings

MBA Admissions 2027: The Master of Business Administration (MBA) entrance season has picked up, with several important entrance examinations scheduled for the upcoming months and several portals still accepting applications. According to official information, the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be held on November 29. Meanwhile, MBA aspirants can apply for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 till December 6, 2026.

Students looking for top management institutions in the state of Maharashtra can check the top colleges as per the latest NIRF rankings. The ranking framework is based on parameters broadly covering "Teaching, Learning and Resources," "Research and Professional Practices," "Graduation Outcomes," "Outreach and Inclusivity," and "Perception".

Top Management Institutes In Maharashtra

Check the top management colleges in Maharashtra based on NIRF 2025 ranks.

1. Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 6

2. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 11

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 14

4. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 20

5. SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 24

6. Indian Institute of Management

Location: Nagpur, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 25

7. KJ Somaiya Institute of Management

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 65

8. Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research (PGDM)

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 75

9. Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur

Location: Nagpur, Maharashtra

NIRF Rank: 99

Students are advised to visit the official websites of the colleges for admission related information. It is also advisable to check the eligibility criteria before applying for an institution or a course.