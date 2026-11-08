CAT 2026 Dress Code Rules: What To Wear And Avoid On Exam Day

CAT 2026 Dress Code Rules: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29. The exam conducting body has released the CAT admit card on November 6, 2026, at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates must download the admit card and follow the exam day instructions to avoid disqualification. It is advisable for all candidates appearing for the CAT 2026 exam to follow a simple dress code to enhance security and avoid any disqualification.

The CAT 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in test centres spread across 170 test cities. The two-hour CAT exam will be held in three sessions. While the first session will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the second will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third session will be between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.

CAT 2026 Dress Code Rules: What To Wear?

MBA aspirants can check the dress code rules for the CAT 2026 exam below.

Wear simple and comfortable clothing. Avoid heavy jackets with a lot of pockets. Slippers or sandals are preferred; avoid shoes with thick soles or metal buckles. Smartwatches, bluetooth devices, calculators, and phones are strictly banned. No metallic jewellery, watches, or accessories are allowed. Outfits with multiple pockets are not permitted.

CAT 2026 aspirants must note that the exam guidelines primarily emphasise wearing plain clothes, avoiding items with pockets, large buttons, or metallic features, and prohibiting accessories.

The CAT exam is designed to evaluate a candidate's proficiency in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

It is advisable to carefully read all the instructions given in the CAT admit card and on the official website and follow them to avoid disqualification at a later stage.