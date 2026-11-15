Nvidia Employee Shares Emotional Account Of Jensen Huang's Support During Sister's Cancer Battle

An NVIDIA employee has shared an emotional account of how former CEO Jensen Huang supported her family during her sister's battle with brain cancer, highlighting his personal kindness and compassion beyond his professional achievements. Vartika Singh, who has worked at the technology company for nearly eight years, shared the account on X and LinkedIn. She described how Huang stepped in to help her family when her sister, Shilpi, suffered a deterioration in her health during a visit to California.

Singh said her family was going through an extremely difficult period, dealing with medical decisions, mounting hospital expenses and the possibility of losing her sister far away from home. Despite his professional responsibilities, Huang took time to help the family navigate the crisis. He also personally met Shilpi, a gesture Singh said she would cherish for the rest of her life.

Sharing a photograph from their meeting, Singh recalled how Huang encouraged her to value the time she had with her sister. She said the experience gave her a deeper understanding of leadership and its human side.

"Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister. The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life. When he told me, “I am proud of you. Treasure this time together." I understood something about leadership that no professional experience could have taught me," Singh wrote.

In her post, Singh also reflected on her nearly eight-year association with NVIDIA and praised Huang's leadership, vision and ability to support people and businesses. "What I will miss most professionally is the extraordinary combination of vision, conviction, curiosity, and personal commitment he brought to everything. His ability to see around corners, to challenge conventional thinking, and to bring an entire ecosystem along with him," she added.

See the post here:

She said she had seen him stand behind researchers, entrepreneurs and startups, particularly those struggling to survive or pursuing ideas that others were reluctant to support. According to Singh, his willingness to invest time, attention and company resources helped several businesses and innovators find opportunities.

"And he committed his time, attention, and NVIDIA's resources to helping them succeed. Some of these companies might not exist today without him," Singh wrote.

She also credited Huang with supporting her through difficult organisational transitions and uncertain periods during her career at NVIDIA. His guidance and confidence in her work helped her persevere, she said. Singh added that what stood out most about Huang was his ability to combine long-term thinking with personal commitment. She said his influence extended beyond NVIDIA, shaping an ecosystem of researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs and technology companies.

"My own journey at NVIDIA has not always been easy. Through difficult organizational transitions and moments of uncertainty, Jensen's guidance and willingness to stand behind my work helped me persevere," she stated.

Her tribute comes amid public scrutiny and controversy surrounding Huang's personal life and reports about changes in his leadership position at NVIDIA. Singh said she wanted to share her personal experience and highlight a side of the technology executive that she felt should not be overlooked amid the public attention.