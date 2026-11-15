Nvidia Employee Shares Emotional Account Of Jensen Huang's Support During Sister's Cancer Battle

An NVIDIA employee has shared an emotional account of how former CEO Jensen Huang supported her family during her sister's battle with brain cancer, highlighting his personal kindness and compassion beyond his professional achievements. Vartika Singh, who has worked at the technology company for nearly eight years, shared the account on X and LinkedIn. She described how Huang stepped in to help her family when her sister, Shilpi, suffered a deterioration in her health during a visit to California.
Singh said her family was going through an extremely difficult period, dealing with medical decisions, mounting hospital expenses and the possibility of losing her sister far away from home. Despite his professional responsibilities, Huang took time to help the family navigate the crisis. He also personally met Shilpi, a gesture Singh said she would cherish for the rest of her life.
Sharing a photograph from their meeting, Singh recalled how Huang encouraged her to value the time she had with her sister. She said the experience gave her a deeper understanding of leadership and its human side.
"Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister. The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life. When he told me, “I am proud of you. Treasure this time together." I understood something about leadership that no professional experience could have taught me," Singh wrote.
In her post, Singh also reflected on her nearly eight-year association with NVIDIA and praised Huang's leadership, vision and ability to support people and businesses. "What I will miss most professionally is the extraordinary combination of vision, conviction, curiosity, and personal commitment he brought to everything. His ability to see around corners, to challenge conventional thinking, and to bring an entire ecosystem along with him," she added.
See the post here:
Several people encouraged me to share a post I made on LinkedIn, here on X I wrote this from the heart, about someone I had the privilege of working closely with for years. No agenda. Just a side of Jensen I hope doesn't get lost in the noise. As the days pass, my heart grows heavier. I have worked at NVIDIA for nearly eight years. I have never worked for anyone quite like @JensenHuang , and I doubt I ever will. Much has been written about his extraordinary vision and the company he built. But there is another side to Jensen that I have had the privilege of witnessing. And I am only speaking to what I have personally witnessed. I have watched him stand behind researchers, founders, and startups when few others would. Companies struggling to survive, ideas that seemed too early, people whose ambitions exceeded their resources. He saw possibilities most of us could not yet comprehend. And he committed his time, attention, and NVIDIA's resources to helping them succeed. Some of these companies might not exist today without him. His capacity for long-term thinking is extraordinary. Sometimes it took me years to appreciate the implications of something he had recognized almost immediately. Few could match his ability to connect technology, markets, and people. My own journey at NVIDIA has not always been easy. Through difficult organizational transitions and moments of uncertainty, Jensen's guidance and willingness to stand behind my work helped me persevere. But what I will remember most is his humanity. My sister, has been fighting an unforgiving battle with brain cancer. When her condition deteriorated during her visit to California, our family faced unimaginable circumstances: devastating medical decisions, overwhelming hospital expenses, and the possibility of losing her far from home. Despite everything on his shoulders, Jensen found the time to care. He helped my family through circumstances that seemed impossible. And he took the time to meet my sister. The photograph here is one I will treasure for the rest of my life. When he told me, “I am proud of you. Treasure this time together,” I understood something about leadership that no professional experience could have taught me. What I will miss most professionally is the extraordinary combination of vision, conviction, curiosity, and personal commitment he brought to everything. His ability to see around corners, to challenge conventional thinking, and to bring an entire ecosystem along with him. Organizations evolve, leadership changes, and new chapters begin. But the influence of someone who has shaped so many people, ideas, and possibilities endures far beyond any role or title. Jensen built far more than NVIDIA. He helped build an ecosystem of researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, and companies whose futures became intertwined with his vision. I do not know what comes next. I only know how grateful I am to have worked with him, learned from him, and experienced his kindness when my family needed it most. Thank you, Jensen. For your guidance, for believing in people and ideas long before the rest of us understood them, and above all, for your extraordinary humanity.— Vartika Singh (@vartuattheghat) November 14, 2026
She said she had seen him stand behind researchers, entrepreneurs and startups, particularly those struggling to survive or pursuing ideas that others were reluctant to support. According to Singh, his willingness to invest time, attention and company resources helped several businesses and innovators find opportunities.
"And he committed his time, attention, and NVIDIA's resources to helping them succeed. Some of these companies might not exist today without him," Singh wrote.
She also credited Huang with supporting her through difficult organisational transitions and uncertain periods during her career at NVIDIA. His guidance and confidence in her work helped her persevere, she said. Singh added that what stood out most about Huang was his ability to combine long-term thinking with personal commitment. She said his influence extended beyond NVIDIA, shaping an ecosystem of researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs and technology companies.
"My own journey at NVIDIA has not always been easy. Through difficult organizational transitions and moments of uncertainty, Jensen's guidance and willingness to stand behind my work helped me persevere," she stated.
Her tribute comes amid public scrutiny and controversy surrounding Huang's personal life and reports about changes in his leadership position at NVIDIA. Singh said she wanted to share her personal experience and highlight a side of the technology executive that she felt should not be overlooked amid the public attention.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world