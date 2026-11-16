CAT 2026: Full List Of IIM Indore Programmes And Eligibility

IIM Indore Courses: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29. According to official information, CAT 2026 will be conducted in three shifts across 170 cities. IIM Indore is ranked eighth among management institutes in India according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. The IIM selection process for the MBA admission follows a multi-stage roadmap, generally divided into the CAT exam, pre-interview shortlisting, written and interview round, and the final merit list generation.

Inviting candidates for the exam, IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai stated: "We remain committed to ensuring that the examination is conducted with the highest standards of fairness, transparency, security, and operational excellence". He further said, "I encourage every aspirant to approach the examination with confidence, integrity, and determination, and I hope CAT 2026 becomes the first step in their journey towards responsible leadership and excellence."

IIM Indore Programmes

The institute has announced the following management courses:

Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP)

The Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at IIM Indore is a two-year, full-time, residential MBA programme.

Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP)

The Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) is an intensive one-year residential programme of IIM Indore. The programme is designed to enhance knowledge, skills and capabilities essential for managing and leading organisations. The course combines skill building with exploration of good management practices.

Five Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)

It is a unique and creative programme meant for young students with managerial and leadership aspirations. Through the IPM, IIM Indore seeks to attract young students, and mould them as outstanding leaders through a world-class education.

IPM is aimed at students who have passed Class 12 Higher Secondary or equivalent from schools across India.

Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM)

The Post Graduate Programme in Human Resource Management (PGP-HRM) at IIM Indore is a two-year, full-time, residential programme. The programme aims to groom participants into professional managers with a capacity.

The institute also offers several other doctoral and executive programmes in the field of management. Students are advised to visit the official website for course-specific information.

READ MORE | How To Use CAT 2026 On Screen Calculator? Check Official Guidelines

CAT Exam Sections, Duration

The CAT exam will have the following three sections:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Quantitative Ability

Candidates must note that the duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The organising institute noted that applicants will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

READ MORE | Left Job In America, Became IPS Officer On First Attempt: Here's DCP Bhatt's Advice For UPSC Aspirants

To be eligible for the CAT exam, a student must hold a Bachelor's degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA [45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories] awarded by any university.