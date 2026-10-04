CAT 2026 Edit Window Opens Tomorrow: Check How To Correct Application

CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will open the CAT 2026 application correction window tomorrow, October 5, at 10 am. Candidates who successfully registered for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 and paid the application fee will be able to modify select details in their application forms. The correction facility will remain available until 5 pm on October 6, 2026. Candidates can make changes to their photograph, signature and test state or city preferences. IIM Indore has clarified that the correction deadline will not be extended. Applicants should carefully verify all details before submitting their revised forms.

How To Make Corrections In CAT 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections once the edit window opens:

Visit the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Click on Registered Candidate Login.

Enter the CAT 2026 user ID and password.

Open the submitted application form from the candidate dashboard.

Click on the option to edit the application form.

Make the permitted changes to the photograph, signature or test state/city preferences.

Review all the modified details carefully.

Accept the declaration and submit the corrected application form.

Download and save the updated confirmation form for future reference.

CAT 2026 Edit Window: Important Details

Opening date: October 5, 2026, at 10 am

October 5, 2026, at 10 am Last date: October 6, 2026, until 5 pm

October 6, 2026, until 5 pm Editable details: Photograph, signature and test state/city preferences

Photograph, signature and test state/city preferences Eligibility: Only candidates who registered successfully and paid the application fee can use the facility.

Only candidates who registered successfully and paid the application fee can use the facility. Extension: No further extension will be provided after the deadline.

The CAT 2026 registration process began on August 3 and closed on September 22, 2026. IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2026 examination on November 29 in three sessions. The morning session will be held from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the afternoon session from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the evening session from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The CAT 2026 admit card will be released on November 4.