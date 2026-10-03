CAT 2026 Edit Window Opens From October 5: Check Details, Eligibility And Key Guidelines

CAT 2026: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 application process has officially closed, but registered candidates will get a limited opportunity to make corrections to selected details in their application forms. As per the official media release, the CAT 2026 edit window will open at 10 am on October 5 and remain available until 5 pm on October 6, 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered and paid the application fee can modify their photograph, signature and test state/city preferences. No extension will be provided after the deadline. Candidates should carefully verify their details and complete permitted corrections within the specified period.

Click here: CAT 2026 Edit Window PDF

CAT 2026 Edit Window: Important Details

The edit window will open at 10 am on October 5, 2026.

Candidates can make corrections until 5 pm on October 6, 2026.

Only candidates who have successfully registered and paid the CAT 2026 fee can use the facility.

The permitted changes include: Photograph, Signature, Test state/city preferences

Candidates should review their application carefully before submitting changes. No further extension will be granted beyond the deadline.

CAT 2026 Eligibility And Reservation

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. For SC, ST and PwBD candidates, the minimum requirement is 45%.

Final-year bachelor's degree students and candidates awaiting results can also apply, subject to the prescribed conditions.

Candidates with professional qualifications such as CA, CS, ICWA (CMA) or FIAI can also apply if they meet the required percentage

criteria.

CAT 2026 reservations include 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, 27% for NC-OBC and up to 10% for EWS candidates.

5% seats are reserved for PwBD candidates as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee shortlisting by the IIMs. Candidates should check the respective IIM websites for selection criteria.

Candidates are advised to use the CAT 2026 edit window within the deadline and carefully verify all permitted details before final submission.