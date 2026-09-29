Common Admission Test: Application Correction Window To Open On October 5, Check Details

CAT 2026 Application Correction: The application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will open on October 5. The application process for CAT 2026 has officially closed. Candidates must carefully review their applications and make the necessary changes within the given timeframe. No further extensions will be provided beyond the deadline. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test mode on Sunday, November 29, in three sessions for admission to various management programmes offered by the IIMs.

According to the official release, a limited edit window will be available for candidates to make corrections to specific fields in their submitted application forms. The edit window will remain open from 10am on October 5 to 5pm on October 6.

Candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2026 and paid the required registration fee will be eligible to make changes to the following fields:

Photograph

Signature

Test State/City Preferences

The CAT 2026 registration process began at 10am on August 3 and closed on September 15. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from November 4 to November 29.

CAT 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for CAT 2026 must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, the minimum required marks are 45 per cent.

Candidates appearing for the final year of their bachelor's degree or awaiting their final results are also eligible to apply. However, shortlisted candidates will be required to submit a certificate from their university or institution confirming that they have completed all degree requirements by the stipulated date.

CAT 2026 Result And Score Validity

The CAT 2026 results are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2027. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official CAT website and may also receive an SMS notification.

The CAT 2026 score will remain valid until December 31, 2027.

CAT 2026 Admission Process

CAT scores are a prerequisite for admission to management programmes offered by the IIMs. However, each IIM follows its own selection process and eligibility criteria.

Apart from CAT performance, institutes may also consider factors such as previous academic performance, work experience, and other parameters while shortlisting candidates for subsequent stages of the admission process. Mere fulfilment of the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee selection or shortlisting.