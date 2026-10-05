CAT 2026 Application Form Correction Window Opens: Check Editable Fields

CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has opened the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 application correction window today, October 5, at 10 am. According to official information, the CAT 2026 exam will be held on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. The CAT exam remains the primary gateway to Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses at IIMs and is used by several other business schools for admission.

Candidates must note that the CAT 2026 edit window will remain open from October 5 (10 am) to October 6 (5 pm). IIM Indore started the CAT application process on August 3, 2026.

Editable Fields

According to the official announcement, candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2026 and paid the required registration fee are eligible to make changes in the following fields:

Photograph

Signature

Test State/City Preferences

The official announcement also noted that candidates must carefully review their application and make any necessary updates within the provided timeframe. No further extensions will be granted beyond the deadline, the organising institute stated.

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Exam Duration

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes, as per the official test structure. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section, the exam conducting body noted.

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Exam Centre Details

According to official information, CAT 2026 will be conducted in around 170 cities. Candidates could choose five preferred cities while filling out the application form. The exam authority stated that it will ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options.

In case of high demand in a particular region, the CAT centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options. Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is allowed by the exam body.