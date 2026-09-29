MBA Admissions 2027: Missed CAT? These Management Exams Are Still Accepting Applications

MBA Admissions 2027: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore closed the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 application portal on September 22, 2026. For candidates who have missed the CAT 2026 registration, the good news is that the MBA admission journey does not end here. There are multiple alternate entrance exams and admission routes still open to explore. Aspiring management students who want to keep their options open can apply to a variety of MBA entrance exams whose deadlines are still active.

XAT 2027: Registration Open

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur offers admission to MBA/PGDM programmes. According to the official schedule, the application portal is open till December 3, 2026. MBA aspirants must note that the XAT 2027 exam will be conducted January 3, 2027, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to official information, XAT score is accepted by more than 250 premier business schools and conducted in over 100 test cities across India, making it one of the most accessible and comprehensive MBA/PGDM entrance exams.

MAT December 2026 Exam

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2026 December cycle exam is scheduled for December 20, 2026 (for paper based test) and December 27, 2026 (for computer based test). Interested candidates can apply for the PBT exam till December 14. Meanwhile, the application portal for the CBT exam will remain open till December 21.

IBSAT 2026 Application Deadline, Exam Syllabus

ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT) is a national-level management test conducted every year in December by the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), a Deemed-to-be University. The syllabus is similar to other national management entrance examinations. The application deadline for IBSAT 2026 is December 22.

Candidates can use a single application to apply to all nine IBS campuses offering full-time MBA and PGPM programmes.

Symbiosis Management Admission

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) will conduct the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) for admissions to management programmes. The application window will close on November 25, 2026. The SNAP 2026 will be conducted on three different dates: December 13, 19, and 26.

NMAT 2026 Application Closes On This Day

For candidates eyeing admission to Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), the application portal is open till October 10, 2026.

These exams provide a valuable second chance to candidates wanting to diversify their applications or improve their admission prospects beyond CAT.

Candidates are advised to act promptly and check the specific eligibility criteria, registration deadlines, and exam patterns on the official portals of these exams. Proactive preparation and quick application submission can significantly enhance the chances of securing admission in reputed management institutes.