CAT 2026 Registration Closing Today: Check Revised Dates, Application Details

CAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration portal today at 5 pm. Earlier, the exam body had extended the registration deadline on September 15. IIM Indore started the CAT application process on August 3, 2026. Aspirants can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to fill and submit the CAT application form.

According to official information, the CAT 2026 exam will be held on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. The CAT exam remains the primary gateway to Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses at IIMs and is used by several other business schools for admission.

CAT 2026: Application Fee

Check below the application fee for the CAT exam.

Rs 1350 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates

Rs 2700 for all other candidates

Applicants must note that the fees once paid cannot be refunded.

How To Register?

Interested candidates can complete the CAT 2026 application process by registering to generate a unique user ID and password; logging in with the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form; entering details and making online payment to complete the application process

Exam Duration

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes, as per the official test structure. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section, the exam conducting body noted.

Exam Centre Details

According to official information, CAT 2026 will be conducted in around 170 cities. Candidates can choose five preferred cities while filling out the application form. The exam authority stated that it will ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options.

In case of high demand in a particular region, the CAT centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options. Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is allowed by the exam body.