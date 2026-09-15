CAT 2026 Registration Deadline Extended: How To Select Exam Centre? City Allotment Explained

CAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has extended the registration deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026. As per the new dates, interested and eligible candidates can now submit the CAT 2026 application form till September 22, 2026. This year, the exam body will conduct the CAT exam on November 29, 2026, in three sessions.

The CAT exam remains the primary gateway to Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses at IIMs and is used by several other business schools for admission. Aspirants can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to fill and submit the CAT application form. The CAT registration portal was opened on August 3, 2026.

Registration Process

Interested candidates can complete the CAT 2026 application process by registering to generate a unique user ID and password; logging in with the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form; entering details and making online payment to complete the application process.

Exam Centre Details

According to official information, CAT 2026 will be conducted in around 170 cities. Candidates can choose five preferred cities while filling out the application form. The exam authority stated that it will ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options.

In case of high demand in a particular region, the CAT centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options. Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is allowed by the exam body.

Candidates must note that the duration of the test will be 120 minutes. Applicants will be given 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another, the exam conducting body noted.