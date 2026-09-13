CAT 2026 Registrations Open Till September 15; Know How To Apply

CAT 2026: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration is open for candidates seeking admission to management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). As per the official CAT 2026 Registration Guide, the application window will close at 5 pm on September 15, 2026. Candidates can register through the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in. The process involves creating a User ID and password, filling out the application form, uploading the required documents and completing the online payment. Candidates should check all details carefully before submission, as changes are not permitted after the application is submitted.

Apply Link: CAT 2026 Registration Link

CAT 2026 Registration: How To Apply?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application:

Visit to the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click Register under New Candidate Registration.

Enter the required details, including name, date of birth, email address and mobile number.

Generate and validate the OTP to create the User ID and password.

Log in as a registered candidate and click Go to Application.

Fill in the six sections, Personal Details, Academics, Work Experience, Programmes, Test City and Declaration.

Upload the required photograph, signature and applicable certificates.

CAT 2026 Application Fee

Candidates can select five different test cities in order of preference. One of these will be allotted subject to availability. The application fee is Rs 2,700 for General/EWS/NC-OBC candidates and Rs 1,350 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Before paying, candidates must preview the application and verify the information. After successful payment, a confirmation email and SMS will be sent. The payment transaction number should be saved for future reference.