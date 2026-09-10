IIM Ahmedabad Opens Admissions For 25th General Management Programme Cohort

IIM Ahmedabad: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has opened admissions for the 25th cohort of its flagship General Management Programme (GMP), offering executive education to working professionals across the Middle East, the GCC, Europe, India, and South Asia.

In a press release shared with NDTV, the institute stated that the programme prepares mid-and-senior-level executives to take a broader view of business and strengthen their effectiveness in roles that demand decisions across functions, markets, and organisational priorities.

The nine-month programme, approved by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai, enters its 25th cohort, bringing the experience of senior professionals from diverse industries and geographies.

According to the institute's official website, interested candidates can submit their application form by September 13, 2026. The classes will be conducted on Saturdays from 2 pm to 6 pm (UAE time) and on selected Sundays.

According to official information, participants will attend 100 sessions, including 60 live online sessions and 40 face-to-face sessions delivered through 10 days of immersion at the IIMA Dubai and Ahmedabad campuses.

Speaking on the opening of admissions, Prof Sunil Sharma, Dean, IIMA - Dubai Campus, said:

"The General Management Programme enables experienced professionals to widen their managerial perspective, challenge established assumptions and approach complex organisational questions with clarity, judgement and confidence."

Tracing the legacy of 24 cohorts, the institute highlighted that the previous General Management Programmes have brought together professionals with eight to 25 years of experience from markets including the UAE, Kuwait, the United States, Canada, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

As per official information, the programme will use live online learning, peer discussions, assignments, and a capstone project to connect management concepts with the realities participants encounter at work.

Participants will also examine approximately 40 to 50 cases across industries and business functions, drawing on cases from IIM Ahmedabad and Harvard, the institute said. By working through complex, real-world business situations, participants will strengthen their critical thinking, problem-solving, and decision-making abilities, enabling them to approach managerial challenges with greater rigour and judgement, it added.