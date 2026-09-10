CAT 2026 Registration Window Closing Soon: Check Application Guidelines

CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is set to close the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 application portal soon. As per the official schedule, candidates can apply for the CAT 2026 exam till September 15, 2025. This year, the exam body will conduct the CAT exam on November 29, 2026, in three sessions.

The CAT exam remains the primary gateway to Master of Business Administration (MBA) courses at IIMs and is used by several other business schools for admission. Aspirants can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to fill and submit the CAT application form. The CAT registration portal was opened on August 3, 2026.

Application Fee Details, Guidelines

Check below the application fee for the CAT exam.

Rs 1350 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates

Rs 2700 for all other candidates

Applicants must note that the fees once paid cannot be refunded. Interested candidates can complete the CAT 2026 application process by registering to generate a unique user ID and password; logging in with the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form; entering details and making online payment to complete the application process.

Correction Window Details

Candidates must note that after the closure of the CAT registration window, a short edit window will be made available to the registered applicants. Candidates will be able to edit only the following fields in the application form:

Photograph Signature Test City Preferences

It is important to note that only those candidates who have paid the registration fee and have registered successfully for CAT 2026 within the specified deadline will be able to edit their forms during the correction window timeline.

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The duration of the test will be 120 minutes, as per the official test structure. Candidates will be given 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section, the exam conducting body noted.