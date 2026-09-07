IIM CAT 2026 Registration Nears Deadline; Apply Before September 15

The CAT 2026 registration process is underway on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. This year, IIM Indore is conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT).

Candidates who want to appear for CAT 2026 should complete the application process before the September 15, 2026 deadline. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date, as heavy traffic on the website may cause delays while submitting the form.

The CAT 2026 exam will be held on November 29, 2026. CAT scores are used for admission to management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other participating business schools.

Direct link to Apply for IIM CAT 2026 Registration

How To Fill CAT 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the CAT registration:

Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in .

. Click on New Candidate Registration.

Enter the required basic details and complete OTP verification.

Log in using the user ID and password received on the registered email ID.

Fill in your Class 10, Class 12 and bachelor's degree details.

Add details of academic achievements, if required.

Enter eligible full-time work experience completed up to July 31, 2026.

Select the preferred IIM programmes and interview cities.

Choose at least five test cities in order of preference.

Upload the required documents, including a recent colour photograph and signature.

Check all the details carefully.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.

CAT 2026 Application Fee

The application fee for CAT 2026 is different for different categories:

General category: Rs 2,700

Rs 2,700 SC, ST and PwD candidates: Rs 1,350

Candidates can pay the fee online through UPI, credit card, debit card or net banking.

Candidates should check the complete application form carefully before submitting it. Once submitted, any mistake in the details could create problems later in the admission process.