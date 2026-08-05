IIM CAT Registration 2026: Application Fee, Exam Structure

IIM CAT Registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore started the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on August 3. The organising body will conduct the CAT 2026 on November 29, 2026, in three sessions. Aspirants can visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to fill and submit the CAT application form. As per official information, the registration window is expected to remain open till September 15, 2026.

CAT 2026: Exam Structure

Candidates must note that the duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The test will have the following three sections, as per the official syllabus.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Quantitative Ability

As per official information, candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section, and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

CAT Application Fee Details

The official notification has stated, the application fee for the CAT exam is:

Rs 1350 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates

Rs 2700 for all other candidates

Fees once paid cannot be refunded, the official document stated. Interested candidates can complete the CAT 2026 application process by registering to generate a unique user ID and password; logging in with the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form; entering details and making online payment to complete the application process.

IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai stated in a press release: "CAT has consistently served as a gateway for talented individuals aspiring to contribute meaningfully to business, governance, and society." According to the official notification, the CAT 2026 will be conducted in approximately 170 cities.