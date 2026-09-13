IIM Jammu Launches First Smart Library, Makes 2.5 Lakh Books Available Online

IIM Jammu's Nalanda Library has become the first smart library in Jammu, with around 2.5 lakh books now available online. The initiative will give students and researchers easier access to books and other academic resources. Instead of depending only on physical books, users can access the digital collection online for their studies and research.

The smart library is part of IIM Jammu's efforts to make its library services more accessible and technology-driven. The digital collection is expected to help students find the resources they need more easily.

The facility will also support the academic and research work of students and faculty members. Online access to a large collection of books can be useful for assignments, exam preparation, projects and research.

The launch of the smart library comes as educational institutions are increasingly using digital technology to improve access to learning resources. For students, having a large number of books available online can make studying more convenient.

With 2.5 lakh books available through its digital library, IIM Jammu's Nalanda Library marks a step towards modernising library services and improving access to academic resources for its community.