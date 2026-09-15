CAT 2026 Registration Closing Today: Check Eligibility Criteria, Fees, Documents Required

CAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is closing the registration window of Common Admission Test (CAT) exam 2026 today, September 15 at 5 Pm. Candidates who still haven't completed the registration process must visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in and fill out the form. Applicants must note that once the application window closes no forms will be accepted after that.

After the closing of the registration process, the exam-conducting body will open a very short application correction window for only those who successfully registered and paid the application fee for the exam before the deadline. Within this time frame, applicants will be able to modify their particulars,the fields applicable for correction will be the photograph, signature and test city preferences.

The CAT exam will be conducted on November 29, 2026 in three sessions, which are, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. The test will be held for 120 minutes and in approximately 170 cities.

IIM CAT 2026: Eligibility Criteria

-Candidates belonging to the General, EWS and NC-OBC category, must hold a bachelor's degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. SC/ST/PwBD candidates should have a minimum 45% marks.

-Candidates appearing for the final year of their bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination also those who completed the degree requirement and are awaiting for the result are also eligible to apply.

CAT Exam 2026: Application Fees

The CAT application fees vary categories wise, candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwBD category must pay Rs 1,350 and all other applicants need to pay Rs 2,700. The fees will be paid through online payment mode such as UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card and Net Banking.Candidates must note that fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances.

CAT 2026 Application Form: Documents Required

Candidates need to have these documents with them while registering for the CAT 2026 exam:

Class 10th & 12th marksheet

Caste category certificate (if applicable)

PwD category certificate (if applicable)

Scribe certificate (if applicable)

Scanned passport size photograph

Scanned signature

Graduation marksheets/certificate

Candidates must complete their registration process before the deadline to be eligible for the exam. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from November 4, 2026 onwards.