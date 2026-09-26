Xavier Aptitude Test 2027: XLRI To Conduct Second Mock Test On September 30

XAT 2027 Mock Test: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur is going to conduct the second round of XAT 2027 mock test from September 30 to October 1, 2026. Candidates who will register for the exam by September 27, 2026 will only be eligible to take the second round of mock test.

The mock test helps candidates to get familiarise with the actual examination interface, along with it applicants also get to know more about the exam pattern, difficulty level and format of the questions which help them provide real time exam experience.

According to the XLRI, the second round of the mock test introduces new features through which candidates can enhance their exam preparation. Candidates will have a 48-hours window to attempt the two full length papers as per their flexibility within this time frame. Along with it a comparative rank analysis has also been added which will allow candidates to compare their performance with other applicants, this will help applicants know the areas where they need to work and where they stand overall.

XAT 2027 Mock Test Details

The XAT second round of mock test window will open on September 30 and only those candidates will be able to take the test who successfully filled out the form and completed the payment for the exam within the given timeframe.

The mock test will consist of four sections such as Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, this section will test the candidates English Language Skill along with critical reasoning abilities. The second section is Decision Making, which will test candidates skills to solve ethical dilemmas, the third section is Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation, which will check candidates basic understanding of Mathematics and Data Analysis and lastly the General Awareness round will test applicants awareness towards current affairs, business and economic climate.

According to the official website, the XAT score is accepted by over 250 business schools and conducted in more than 100 test cities across India, making it one of the most accessible and comprehensive MBA/PGDM entrance exams.