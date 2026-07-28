Xavier Aptitude Test 2027: Is On-Screen Calculator Allowed? Check Important Topics Here

XAT 2027: The XLRI Jamshedpur is set to conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 on January 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to official information, the XAT score is accepted by over 250 business schools and conducted in more than 100 test cities across India, making it one of the most accessible and comprehensive MBA/PGDM entrance exams.

According to official information, a scientific calculator will be made available for candidates within the exam interface. Applicants must also note that there is only an overall time limit and no sectional time limits. Therefore, all sections will be accessible throughout the exam.

XAT 2027: Exam Sections, Important Topics

Interested and eligible candidates can check the XAT 2027 exam sections and important topics covered under them below.

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR)

As per the official exam pattern, approximately 26 questions can come from this section. Applicants must note that the VALR section will encompass critical and analytical reasoning, reading comprehension (including poems, cartoons, passages etc.), vocabulary, English grammar, and other related exercises such as para jumbles, cloze tests, and more.

Decision Making (DM)

Around 21 questions will be asked from this section in the XAT 2027 exam. As per the official exam structure, the DM section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritisation to make informed decisions.

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

The exam body is expected to ask around 28 questions from this section. As per the official syllabus, in this section, the questions are designed to assess the quantitative aptitude of candidates who possess foundational understanding of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, modern maths, etc. The questions on DI are about clear interpretation, summarisation, and insightful analysis of the data, according to the official website.

General Knowledge (GK)

Approximately 20 questions are expected from this section. In the GK section, eight questions will focus on static GK, while the remaining 12 will delve into current affairs, the official website stated.

Candidates must note that there are a total of 95 questions to be solved in 180 minutes.

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It is important to note that the XAT 2027 registration is currently open. The application window is open till December 6, 2026.