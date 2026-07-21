XAT 2027 Exam Structure Explained, Application Window Open For Management Admission

XAT 2027: The XLRI Jamshedpur has started the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 on July 15, 2026. As per the official announcement, the XAT 2027 examination will be held on January 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm. As per official information, the XAT score is accepted by over 250 business schools and conducted in more than 100 test cities across India, making it one of the most accessible and comprehensive MBA/PGDM entrance exams.

XAT 2027 Exam Structure

With its unique approach to testing decision-making and critical thinking, XAT helps identify future business leaders beyond just academic excellence, the official website asserted. The XAT paper will encompass the following sections:

1. Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR)

Number of questions: 27

The VALR section will encompass critical and analytical reasoning, reading comprehension (including poems, cartoons and passages), vocabulary, English grammar, and other related exercises such as para jumbles, cloze tests, etc.

2. Decision Making (DM)

Number of questions: 21

The DM section will present scenarios drawn from both personal and professional lives. Candidates will be required to apply critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and prioritisation to make informed decisions.

3. Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

Number of questions: 28

In this section, the questions are designed to assess the quantitative aptitude of candidates who possess foundational understanding of arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, modern maths, etc. The questions on DI are about clear interpretation, summarisation, and insightful analysis of the data.

4. General Knowledge (GK)

Number of questions: 20

In the GK section, eight questions will focus on static GK, while the remaining 12 will delve into current affairs.

READ MORE | MBA Admission 2026-27: Check Top Management Colleges In India

Candidates interested in appearing for the XAT 2027 can visit the official website, xatonline.in, to fill out the application form. Aspirants must note that the registration window is open till December 6, 2026.