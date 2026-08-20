XAT 2027 Mock Test On August 30: How To Apply, Check Eligibility

XAT 2027: The XLRI Jamshedpur is set to conduct the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 on January 3, from 2 pm to 5 pm. According to official information, the exam body will take the XAT 2027 mock test on August 30, 2026. Applicants must complete their XAT application by August 27, 2026, to become eligible for the mock test, the institute stated.

According to the official website, the XAT score is accepted by over 250 business schools and conducted in more than 100 test cities across India, making it one of the most accessible and comprehensive MBA/PGDM entrance exams.

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The exam a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of multiple-choice questions in four sections. As per the official syllabus and test structure, the XAT paper will encompass the following sections:

1. Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR)

2. Decision Making (DM)

3. Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

4. General Knowledge (GK)

In the General Knowledge section, eight questions will focus on static GK, while the remaining 12 will delve into current affairs. Applicants must also note that there is only an overall time limit and no sectional time limits. Therefore, all sections will be accessible throughout the exam.

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Candidates interested in appearing for the XAT exam 2027 must visit the official website, xatonline.in, and fill out the application form. According to the official exam notification, the XAT 2026 registration window is open till December 6, 2026.