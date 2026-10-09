Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute To Nana Patekar, Shares Video Of Him Singing <i>Main Zindagi Ka Saath</i>

Amitabh Bachchan recently paid a heartwarming tribute to Nana Patekar, who breathed his last on Thursday morning. He shared a series of throwback videos of the late actor on his Instagram handle. One of the videos featured Nana Patekar talking about shooting an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Big B in an interview with NDTV.

Another video captured Nana Patekar singing Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhata Chala while sitting on the KBC hot seat. Big B shared the same videos on his Instagram stories.

Take a look at the post below:

Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. According to reports, he contacted a friend in the early hours after feeling uneasy and was taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him for around 45 minutes.

His mortal remains were subsequently transported to Pune. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid his respects at the airport before the actor's body was taken by road to the family farmhouse in Donje village.

The funeral was attended by political leaders, members of the film industry and more than 1,000 admirers. His mortal remains were draped in the Tricolour, and a marching band accompanied the procession. A 21-gun salute by female police officers marked the ceremony.

Fans had begun arriving at the venue in the afternoon, with many waiting for hours to pay their final respects. Chants of "Nana Patekar amar rahe!" echoed at the funeral as people gathered to bid farewell to the veteran actor.

Among those who attended were Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Murlidhar Mohol and Ramdas Athawale, and state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal. Actors Jackie Shroff and Pravin Tarde, along with Kiran Yadnyopavit, were also present.

Arrangements were made to manage the large gathering, including an elevated platform for the funeral pyre, a tent for dignitaries, barricades to regulate the crowd and a large screen for members of the public. Several establishments in and around Khadakwasla remained closed to facilitate the funeral procession.