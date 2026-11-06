"<i>Bhaag Gaye Aur Kya</i>": When Amitabh Bachchan Was Teased By College Girls

There is a reason Amitabh Bachchan continues to be our favourite quizmaster. On Kaun Banega Crorepati, the questions may be at the centre of the show, but it is often Big B's stories and perfectly timed humour that make an episode memorable.

Every new episode brings with it a new anecdote from the megastar's extraordinary life. From college days to family and film sets, Amitabh Bachchan loves to share a piece of his life with us.

In a special episode featuring Madhuri Dixit, the 84-year-old spoke about his college days and recalled an incident from his first visit to Delhi University's Miranda House.

Amitabh Bachchan, who studied at Kirori Mal College, said that he was surprised when the girls sitting on the hostel balcony began commenting on the way he walked.

Recalling the incident, he said, “Main aapko batana chahta hoon is waqt thodi si sensitive baat hai.. Jis din hum pehli dafa Miranda House mein ghuse to balcony pe baithi jitne hostel ki ladkiyan thi bole aay hay kya chaal hai. (I want to tell you something; this is a little sensitive at the moment. The day we entered Miranda House for the first time, all the girls sitting on the hostel balcony said, ‘Hey, look at the way he walks)”

Big B added that after that incident he could draw parallels with the feelings of women who face such teasing. He said, “Aur tab hum ko pata chala ki ek mahila ke dil mein kya hota hai jab is tarah se uski ched-chaad hoti hai…" (And that was when I understood what goes on in a woman's heart when she is subjected to this kind of teasing)

Elaborating on the incident, the veteran actor added, “Kyunki jab tak aapke upar nahi beetegi, aapko pata nahi chalega jo Miranda House mein pehle din ghusa aur jab suna ye to hum ko pata nahi chala ki yaar kya kare.." (Because until something happens to you, you won't understand how it feels. When I entered Miranda House for the first time and heard this, I just couldn't figure out what to do)”.

Curious to know how he reacted, Madhuri Dixit asked, “To kya kiya aapne?" (So, what did you do?) With his trademark humour, Amitabh quipped, “Bhag gaye aur kya.." (I ran away, what else)

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony LIV.

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