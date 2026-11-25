CAT 2026 Exam Day Key Guidelines: The Common Admission Test 2026 (CAT 2026) will be held on November 29 in three shifts across approximately 170 cities. To ensure the security of the examination, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have taken additional measures, including face matching and the deployment of mobile jammers at select locations.

A mock test with sample questions to familiarise candidates with the exam format and interface has been made available on the CAT website from November 6.

CAT 2026 Admit Card

With only a few days left for the test, registered candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit cards can download them from the CAT website using their CAT application login ID and password until November 29, 2026.

Candidates must download the admit card and print it on an A4-size sheet of paper. To avoid last-minute downloading issues, candidates are advised to download the admit card and print it at least two days before the exam.

The admit card contains key details such as the test date and shift, test centre address, and application number.

CAT 2026 Paper Pattern And Test Duration

The test will be 120 minutes long and will comprise the following three sections:

Section 1: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section 2: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section 3: Quantitative Ability

According to the information bulletin, candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes to answer questions in each section. They will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

A mock exam to help candidates understand the test format and interface is available on the CAT website.

CAT 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to locate their test centre and check its accessibility at least a day before the test. This will help them choose an appropriate mode of transport and reach the test centre on time on the day of the examination.

Candidates arriving late will not be allowed to enter the test centre and will be barred from appearing for the test.

Before leaving for the test centre, candidates must verify and carry their original photo ID proof and CAT 2026 admit card.

PwD candidates using a scribe should carry the scribe affidavit to the test centre. A sample scribe affidavit is available on the CAT 2026 website.

Candidates must affix their photograph in the space provided on the admit card, as required, before reaching the test centre.

Candidates must report to the test centre at the time mentioned on their admit card. On arrival, their admit card and photo ID will be scrutinised.

CAT 2026 Exam Day Video Guide

CAT 2026 Frisking And Document Verification

Candidates should check the location of their test lab on the notice board using the application number printed on their admit card.

Before entering the exam hall, candidates will undergo frisking. If any prohibited item is found, they will be asked to remove it, and undergo frisking again.

In case of any argument or non-cooperation with the frisking staff, candidates may be asked to leave the test centre.

Candidates must deposit personal belongings such as mobile phones, bags, wallets, jackets, jewellery, watches, electronic gadgets, and stationery items at the entry gate.

Jewellery and other items containing metal are not allowed.

Only the admit card, original photo identity card, and other necessary documents will be allowed inside the test lab.

Socks, plain pullovers, sweaters, and cardigans without pockets are allowed.

Candidates with metal implants, pacemakers or similar medical devices should carry a medical certificate along with the authorisation letter received from the IIM.

There is no facility for safekeeping candidates' personal belongings outside the test lab. The test-conducting authority will not be responsible for any damage to or loss of such belongings.

After frisking, candidates will proceed for document verification.

The candidate's admit card with the affixed photograph, original photo identity proof and other required documents, if any, will be checked at the document verification desk.

Candidates must carry any one of the original and valid government-issued photo identity documents along with the admit card: PAN card, Driving licence, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar card with photograph, E-Aadhaar, Ration card, other valid government-issued identification documents, where applicable.

The photo identity proof must not be damaged or smudged.

Candidates using a scribe must carry the scribe affidavit. Candidates with a pacemaker, metal implant or other medical device should carry the required medical certificate and authorisation letter.

After successful document verification, candidates will be allowed to proceed to their respective test lab.

Candidates are advised to take a bio break, if required, before entering the test lab.

CAT 2026 Registration And Biometric Verification

After document verification, candidates will proceed to the registration desk.

During registration, photograph and iris capture will be mandatory for all candidates. This will be followed by signing the attendance sheet.

Candidates must ensure that there is no discrepancy in their signature on the attendance sheet, as it will be verified against the admit card and original photo identity proof.

A scribble pad and pen will be provided for rough work. Candidates must mention their name and application number on the scribble pad provided to them.

CAT 2026 Computer-Based Test Instructions

After entering the test lab, candidates will not be allowed to leave before the test ends unless a medical emergency arises.

The exam lab invigilator will read out the instructions before the test begins. Candidates attempting to appear for the test more than once may face action as per the prescribed rules.

Candidates must use the mouse to mark answers or the on-screen keyboard to answer non-MCQ questions. They must not use the physical keyboard at any point, as doing so will lock the computer system.

Candidates must not disturb others. They will not be allowed to take a bio break unless there is a medical emergency. If a candidate takes a bio break for any reason, re-frisking will be conducted.

Any time lost due to a bio break and re-frisking will not be compensated.

The exam lab invigilator will instruct candidates to log in to the test screen. Candidates must use the mouse on their allocated system to log in and click the keyboard icon on the screen to use the virtual keyboard.

After logging in, candidates must verify their profile information. If the details are correct, they should click the confirmation icon to proceed.

The next screen will display the test-related instructions. Candidates should read the instructions carefully and click 'Next' to proceed.

Candidates must then read and agree to the declaration by selecting the checkbox. The 'I am ready to begin' button will then be enabled. Candidates should click the button to start the test.

CAT 2026 Marking Scheme And Calculator Rules

The computer mouse must be used to answer questions. Using the physical keyboard will lock the computer system.

The test will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and non-MCQ questions.

Unattempted questions will receive zero marks. For MCQs, an incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one mark. There will be no negative marking for non-MCQ questions.

A virtual keyboard will be displayed on the screen for answering non-MCQ questions. Candidates must use the mouse to operate it.

The use of an external or physical calculator is not allowed. However, candidates can use the on-screen calculator available on the test screen.

Each section will be allotted 40 minutes, making the total test duration 120 minutes.

PwD candidates will receive an additional 13 minutes and 20 seconds for each section, taking the total test duration to 160 minutes.

The timer on the screen will display the remaining time for the section being attempted. Once 40 minutes are completed, the timer will reach zero, and the section will be locked.

The 'Submit' button will be enabled. By clicking it, candidates will move to the next section. Otherwise, the section will be auto-submitted.

Candidates are not allowed to leave the test lab before completing the test. PwD candidates may submit their answers for a section at any point between 40 minutes and 53 minutes and 20 seconds. Therefore, a PwD candidate may leave the lab between 120 and 160 minutes, depending on the time taken to complete the test.

CAT 2026 Answer Review And On-Screen Options

Candidates will have the following options while answering questions:

Save and Next: Saves the answer and takes the candidate to the next question.

Clear Response: Clears the selected answer for the current question.

Mark for Review and Next: Marks a question for review so that the candidate can return to it later. The question may or may not be answered.

If a question is answered and marked for review, the answer will be recorded, and the question will remain marked for review. At the end of the section, it will be considered answered.

A panel on the right-hand side of the screen will display the status of questions using different colours:

Green: Answered and not marked for review.

Red: Visited but neither answered nor marked for review.

Grey: Not visited or viewed.

Violet: Marked for review but not answered.

Violet with a green mark: Answered and marked for review.

Candidates can also view other details, such as the question paper. They can view the entire question paper for a particular section by clicking the 'Question Paper' button at the top right corner of the screen. The Profile option allows candidates to view their profile-related information on the right side of the screen.

The Instructions option allows candidates to view the test-related instructions at any point by clicking the 'Instructions' button at the top right corner of the screen.

The Calculator option allows candidates to use the on-screen calculator.

Candidates must not tear out or retain any page from the scribble pad after the examination, as doing so may affect their candidature.

CAT 2026 Score And Result

CAT 2026 scorecards will be made available on the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually through SMS.

According to the information bulletin, CAT 2026 results are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2027.

The CAT 2026 score will be valid only until December 31, 2027, and will be available on the CAT website until then. After that, no queries related to the release of CAT 2026 scorecards will be entertained.

CAT 2026 Admission Process

Each IIM is independent in setting its own eligibility criteria, including academic cut-offs and relative weightages, and follows its own selection process.

Performance in CAT 2026 is a crucial component of the selection process. IIMs may also consider candidates' previous academic performance, relevant work experience, and other factors while shortlisting candidates at various stages.

For more details, candidates can refer to the admission policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.