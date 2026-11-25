CAT 2026: With the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 scheduled for November 29 and only a few days remaining for the exam, several previous years' top scorers have shared their last-minute strategies online. Tanya Pathak, as the user identifies herself on the social media platform Instagram, claimed that she passed the CAT exam after giving just 15 mocks. Pathak is currently enrolled in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore's Post Graduate Programme (PGP).

Sharing her exam strategy online, the user stated: "I cracked the CAT in just 15 mocks," adding further that "the biggest mistake that CAT aspirants make is that they blindly focus on giving more and more mocks" without also focusing on other methods of study.

Pathak has listed alternate study methods and tricks to help candidates prepare for the CAT 2026 exam.

1. Watching live or online videos of past year questions solving

The student stated that she could see the exact approach of tutors solving the question live and then could adapt that approach in her own CAT preparation.

2. Solving multiple sectional and topic based mock tests

The IIM Indore student noted that the full mock prepares a candidate mentally for the stamina that they need for the exam, however, the sectional and topic based mock tests make an aspirant understand where they are specifically going wrong so that they can rectify that in their approach at a very early stage.

3. Maintaining a detailed book of all mistakes and approaches that they should have followed instead

The Instagram user asserted that the questions are not repeated in the exam, however, the adaptations of those questions are asked in the final test. So if a candidate keeps revisiting this book they can track the strategies that can be taken up across new questions, she said.

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MBA aspirants must note that the two-hour CAT exam will be conducted in three sessions. While the first session will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am, the second will be from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third session will be between 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm.