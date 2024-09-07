CAT 2024 Registrations To End Soon, Check Important Guidelines

IIM Calcutta will soon close the registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the CAT 2024 to register for the exam. The deadline for registering for the entrance exam is September 13, 2024. IIM Calcutta will conduct the exam this year on November 24 across 170 cities. Admit cards are scheduled to be released on November 5.



Candidates will be required to pay an examination fee of Rs 2,500 for general category candidates, while an examination fee of Rs 1,250 is required for reserved category candidates.



CAT 2024 Eligibility

Bachelor's degree

Candidates having at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA; 45 per cent marks in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories are eligible for appearing in the exam. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor's degree/equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.



CAT 2024: Steps to apply

Register to generate a unique user ID and password. Log in with the generated user ID and password to fill in the application form. Submit the application form after entering details and making online payment to complete the registration and application process. During registration, the mobile number and email address provided by the domestic candidates will be verified through an OTP sent to that mobile number and email address. Once the OTP is verified, the user ID and the password will be sent to the registered email address and to the registered mobile number to complete the registration process. Overseas candidates will receive the OTP on their email address only. Once the payment is made and the application form is submitted, applicants will not be allowed to make any changes.



Seat reservation

As per legal requirements, 15 per cent of the seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Around 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, 27 per cent of the seats are reserved for Other Backward Classes candidates belonging to the 'non-creamy' layer (NC-OBC). Up to 10 per cent of the seats are reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates.



Exam pattern

The exam will include three sections: data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude. The question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA), with a total score of 198 marks.

For those pursuing an MBA, there are 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions that accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.

