Adani Group Launches Rs 1.62 Crore Scholarship For IIM Calcutta Students

Adani Group Scholarship 2025: Adani Group announced a scholarship program worth Rs. 1.62 crore, aimed at fostering future business leaders and strengthening industry-academia collaboration. This initiative will support six beneficiaries each year from IIM Calcutta, enrolled in a MBA program.

Introducing the scholarship, Subhashrie R. Venkatraj, Senior VP (AALP Intake), Adani Group, said this was aimed at nurturing an internal talent pool, which she termed "the key to success".

The scholarship was introduced under the Adani Accelerated Leadership Program (AALP), launched after an MoU with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta.

Over two years, the amount will be disbursed in two tranches of Rs 81 lakh each, contingent on students' academic performance.

Promoter and Executive Director Sagar Adani said the group's role is to "facilitate talent building, resulting in organisation building".