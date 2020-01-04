10 Score 100 Percentile In CAT 2019. All Male, From Technical Background.

10 students have scored 100 percentile in the CAT 2019 exam

IIM Kozhikode announced CAT 2019 result today. CAT 2019 was conducted in two shifts on November 24, 2019. A total of 2,09,926 candidates had appeared for the examination, the highest number of test takers in last 10 years, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

Announcing the results for CAT 2019, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said "This year's CAT examination was one of the smoothest exams held in recent years. IIM Kozhikode feels privileged and expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders on behalf of all 20 IIMs for seamless conduct of CAT 2019. I also take this opportunity to congratulate all successful aspirants and wish them luck for the remaining stages of the exam."

10 candidates have scored an overall 100 percentile in the CAT 2019 exam. All the 10 candidates receiving the highest overall percentile are males and are from the engineering/technology background. Of these candidates, 6 candidates are from the IITs, 2 candidates are from the NITs, and 1 candidate is from Jadavpur University.

Of the candidates scoring an overall 100 percentile, 4 candidates are from Maharashtra and the remaining candidates are from six other states of Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

21 candidates have scored an overall 99.99 percentile in CAT 2019. Out of these candidates, 19 candidates are from the engineering/technology background.

CAT 2019 exam was held on November 24, 2019 in two shifts. The number of females taking the test was 75,004, number of males was 1,34,917, and the number of transgender candidates was 5.

Click here for more Education News