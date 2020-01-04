CAT 2019: IIM Kozhikode Announces CAT Result

CAT 2019 result released on official website. Candidates can download CAT score card now.

CAT 2019: IIM Kozhikode Announces CAT Result

CAT 2019 result has been released on the official website

Highlights

  • CAT 2019 result was released today on the official website.
  • IIM Kozhikode held the CAT exam on November 24, 2019.
  • More than 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the CAT exam in 2019.
New Delhi:

CAT 2019 result announced on the official website. IIM Kozhikode announced the declaration of CAT result through a tweet. Candidates who appeared in CAT exam can check their result now. As reported 209,926 candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. CAT exam was held on November 24, 2019, a Sunday.

CAT 2019 Result: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official CAT 2019 website.

Step two: Click on the login link.

Step three: Enter your login id and password.

Step four: After logging in click on the tab for score card.

Step five: Download the score card.

CAT 2019 score card will have the following details:

  • Sectional scaled score
  • Sectional percentile score
  • Overall scaled score
  • Overall percentile score

The Overall Scaled Score is the sum of the scaled scores of the candidate in the three sections. Percentile refers to the percentage of candidates who receive a scaled score less than or equal to the scaled score obtained by the candidate.

Click here for more Education News

Comments
CATCAT 2019

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News