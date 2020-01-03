Common Admission Test (CAT) Result Soon

CAT 2019 result update: "Second week of January," says notification

CAT 2019 can be expected in the second week of January. The result will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The exam was held on November 24 in two sessions. In order to bring equity in the difficulty level of the exams held in two different sessions, CAT result would be subjected to normalization process. A total of 209,926 candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

The CAT 2019 score is valid only till December 31, 2020.

The CAT score card will have section-wise scaled scores, total score, and percentile scores.

CAT 2020 dates are expected to be announced in July-August.

The last update on CAT 2019 was released on December 16. IIM Kozhikode, the exam officiating body of the CAT, had released the final answer key of the exam. The initial answer key was decided to be the final one as it was found to be correct after examining the objections raised by candidates. After the exam concluded, IIM Kozhikode had released the answer keys and had allowed candidates to raise objections.

CAT 2019 Paper Analysis: "VARC Section Was Tougher," Say Experts

CAT 2018 was released on January 5, 2019. The exam was held on November 25 last year. 11 students scored 100 percentile in the CAT 2018 exam and 21 students scored 99.99 percentile.

