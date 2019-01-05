CAT Result 2018 Announced; Score Cards Available For Download On Official Website

CAT 2018 Result has been released on the official website

CAT Result 2018: CAT Result 2018 has been released on the official website earlier than the designated time. As per an earlier notice, the result was to be released at 1:00 pm today however the result was declared earlier and students who appeared for the exam can download their score card form the official website now. CAT 2018 exam was conducted in computer-based mode on November 25, 2018 in two sessions.

"The objections received against questions in CAT 2018 were carefully examined by the expert panels. Those candidates who had raised objections will receive individual responses to their respective objections over their registered email ID. The answer key remains unchanged after careful examination of the various objections that had been received and examined by the expert panels."

CAT Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official CAT 2018 website: www.iimcat.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the Login tab.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your score card.

After logging in, you should download your scorecard as it will be required when applying to management institutes for selection rounds.

The CAT score card will have the following information - section-wise scaled scores, total score, and percentile score.

Percentile score is the criteria which will be used by business schools to shortlist candidates. Apart from the overall percentile score, a candidate will also need to fulfill sectional percentile score requirement in order to make it to the shortlist.

